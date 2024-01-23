Does Congressman Jim Clyburn Think Nikki Haley is a Racist?

There was an interview done by Bloomberg with Representative Jim Clyburn discussing what was meant by Nikki Haley when she said that it’s not just about Biden, but about the Vice President, that everyone should fear a President Kamala Harris. Clyburn responded:

“That, to me, is a dog whistle,” said South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn on Nikki Haley’s comments on Vice President Kamala Harris.

What is a dog whistle in political terms?

What’s the Political Meaning of ‘Dog Whistle’? | Merriam-Webster

Take for example what members of the left accuse Trump of always doing:

If you want to cast him as just a nativist, his slogan “Make America Great Again” can be read as a dog-whistle to some whiter and more Anglo-Saxon past. —Ross Douthat, The New York Times, 10 August 2015

So, if the left is always accusing Trump of using “dog whistles”, and is thus racist, is Clyburn doing the same with Haley?

