Does Congressman Jim Clyburn Think Nikki Haley is a Racist?

There was an interview done by Bloomberg with Representative Jim Clyburn discussing what was meant by Nikki Haley when she said that it’s not just about Biden, but about the Vice President, that everyone should fear a President Kamala Harris. Clyburn responded:
“That, to me, is a dog whistle,” said South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn on Nikki Haley’s comments on Vice President Kamala Harris.
What is a dog whistle in political terms?
What’s the Political Meaning of ‘Dog Whistle’? | Merriam-Webster
Take for example what members of the left accuse Trump of always doing:
If you want to cast him as just a nativist, his slogan “Make America Great Again” can be read as a dog-whistle to some whiter and more Anglo-Saxon past.
—Ross Douthat, The New York Times, 10 August 2015
So, if the left is always accusing Trump of using “dog whistles”, and is thus racist, is Clyburn doing the same with Haley?
Listen to the full discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975