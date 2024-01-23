Pacers Coach: Tyrese Haliburton To Miss Next Three Games

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next three games.

“So that’ll be tonight, Thursday, and Friday against Philadelphia and Phoenix respectively,” said Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle in a Tuesday morning interview on the Wake Up Call with KB and Andy, which airs on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Carlisle says they’ll re-evaluate Haliburton’s injury situation on Saturday to see if Haliburton will be ready to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

“This is not a re-injury. It’s just simply injury recovery management type stuff. Tonight’s lineup may look different,” said Carlisle.

Haliburton injured his hamstring on January 8 in a win over the Boston Celtics. Haliburton was expected to miss the Pacers’ entire six-game road trip, but the Pacers said Haliburton was good enough to go against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 21 points and dished out 17 assists with no turnovers, but the Pacers lost the game to Portland 118-115.

“The news early when the injury first happened was very positive, but he (Haliburton) was walking with a limp for three days. We need to make sure he comes out of it the way he needs to come out of it,” said Carlisle.

Haliburton is averaging a team-high 23.6 points and a league-high 12.6 assists this season while shooting nearly 50% from the floor. On July 1, 2023, Haliburton agreed to a max contract extension with the Pacers worth up to $260 million over five years.