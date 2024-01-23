During his weekly appearance on The Wake Up Call with KB & Andy, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle announced that Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next three games for the Pacers. Carlisle was quick to note that Haliburton didn’t suffer a re-injury of his hamstring but sitting out would be due to “injury recover management-type stuff.”
The Pacers open up a tough four-game home stand Tuesday night when they host the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. Haliburton will be sidelined for games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns before being re-evaluated over the weekend.
For the full interview with Rick Carlisle, click the link below!
The post BREAKING: Rick Carlisle Announces Tyrese Haliburton OUT Next Three Games appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
BREAKING: Rick Carlisle Announces Tyrese Haliburton OUT Next Three Games was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975