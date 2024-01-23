Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot

MARTINSVILLE, IND — A sheriff’s deputy in Morgan County is in the hospital, after getting shot in Martinsville Tuesday morning. The officer – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Methodist Hospital. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.
This story is developing and will be updated.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975