Listen Live
Local News

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot

This story is developing and will be updated. 

Published on January 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

Source: Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

MARTINSVILLE, IND — A sheriff’s deputy in Morgan County is in the hospital, after getting shot in Martinsville Tuesday morning. The officer – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Methodist Hospital. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close