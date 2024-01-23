Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Stable in Hospital

MARTINSVILLE, IND — A sheriff’s deputy in Morgan County was shot in Martinsville on Tuesday morning while responding to a report of a suicidal person on Beech Grove Road.
The injured deputy is stable and currently in the hospital. Sheriff Rich Myers is with the deputy, and multiple agencies, including tactical teams, are on the scene.
“Morgan County dispatch was made aware of a social media post from another individual that was concerned for that individual on what they were posting, so our deputies were sent there for a welfare check,” said Morgan County Sheriff Rich Meyers.
“Deputy Schwab wants to thank everyone for their outpouring of thought, prayers, concerns, for her and her family,” the department said in a Facebook post.
The deputy was identified as Deputy Mallory Schwab, who began working at the sheriff’s office earlier this month.
