The Indiana Hoosiers once again found themselves embroiled in a controversial incident in their loss to Wisconsin, when C.J Gunn was ejected for swinging his elbow into an opposing player.

The loss and the incident, the 2nd time a Hoosier player has been ejected in as many weeks, have only made the noise surrounding the program and the future of head coach Mike Woodson louder. Many are calling for the Hoosiers to move on from Woodson, who took over the team in 2021. Since that time, Woodson has gone 56-33 overall, and 25-23 in the Big Ten.

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former Hoosier and Big Ten Player of the Year joined the show to give his thoughts on the C.J Gunn ejection, and how the lack of punishment for Xavier Johnson following his incident may have led to this.

“That was my fear with Xavier, was that if nothing was done and there was no suspension, and a perceived slap on the wrist or something, my fear was that somebody else would do the same thing. [It] makes me think of parenting, if you let your oldest kids jump up and down on the couch, well the rest of them are going to do the same thing. That is kind of what just took place.”

Brian also spoke on the possibility of IU making the NCAA Tournament.

“I really don’t see a path to the tournament this year, at least right now I don’t see one. Believe me, I’m no expert, I’m not Joe Lunardi…I just don’t know that we’re in the hunt, or if we are I don’t know what hunt we’re in.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with former Hoosier and Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Evans, along with his conversation with Stephen Holder of ESPN down below, and make sure to tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

The post Former Hoosier Brian Evans On IU, C.J Gunn Ejection appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Former Hoosier Brian Evans On IU, C.J Gunn Ejection was originally published on 1075thefan.com