10-Year-Old Henry County Girl Receives “Life Saving Award”

HENRY COUNTY — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post on Friday that they were giving a “Life Saving Award” to Aneres Bellefont, a 10-year-old girl who helped save the lives of two overdoes victims back in early January.
Bellefont noticed and unconscious adult male inside a vehicle near her home and an unconscious adult female not too far from the car. She dialed 911 and gave details to dispatch, saying that both subjects were possibly not breathing.
Bellefont stayed on the phone with dispatch giving her location and other details until Law Enforcement and EMS were able to arrive. Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies administered doses of Narcan to the two unconscious individuals. Both would end up being transported to Henry Community Health, with one eventually being put in the ICU.
Both of the overdose patients eventually made a full recovery and attended Bellefont’s “Life Saving Award” ceremony along with the Deputies who responded to the call and her mother.
