Former NBA Executive Bobby Marks On Siakam Trade

Bobby, who spent 5 years as the assistant GM of the Brooklyn Nets before becoming the NBA Front Office Insider for ESPN, gave his thoughts on the Siakam trade works for Indiana.

“It just made sense. It made sense, the timing was right I think, as far as where this roster is. I think the big thing now is you’ve got two bookends with Haliburton and Siakam…you’re going to have to have one of your young kids hit…but all in all, I thought it was a smart move by the Pacers, to go out and not wait until free agency, not wait until it got closer to the deadline, but three weeks out, if that’s something you want to do, go out and do it.”

Bobby also gave his thoughts on where Siakam’s game is at this point in his career.

“I think what you’ve seen is a little bit of a decline as far as from in the [2019-2020] season he took 6.1 3-point attempts, that’s down to 3.7. So it’s not like you’re getting a stretch four that can go out and hit 5 of 8 from deep here. High percentage on two’s, I think it’s the 3rd-highest in his career, but he’s a big, long 6’9”- 6’10”, can defend multiple positions here, can get up and down the floor. I think he’s going to be 30, and he’s got some durability. He played 68 games in [2021-2022], 71 last year, he’s played 39 this year here. Two out of the first 3 years he only missed 3 games here, so you do have a durable player. He fits, he fits kind of what you need.”

