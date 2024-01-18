Congressional Leaders Meet To Discuss Immigration Deal

President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss immigration policy at the U.S. border and funding for Ukraine.

Optimism about an immigration deal reached an all-time high before the meeting as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters they expect it to come together soon.

“We are closer than we have ever been,” said Schumer. “For the first time, I think the chances of getting it done in the Senate are greater than not getting it done.”

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) voiced his skepticism of the deal that would pair border and migration policy changes with Ukraine aid, saying that now is not the time for comprehensive immigration reform.

Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday morning ahead of the meeting that while there has been a lot of “thoughtful and deliberative discussion and debate” surrounding the potential deal, he has not seen any final proposal and was “anxious” to see text of the proposal.

“It’s a complex issue. I don’t think now is the time for comprehensive immigration reform, because we know how complicated that is,” Johnson said.

“You can’t do that quickly. I do think it’s past time to secure the border. And that’s what H.R. 2 reflects,” Johnson added, referring to the House GOP border and migration policy bill that the chamber passed last year.