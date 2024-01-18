NBA All-Star Weekend is going to be a Party

Danny Lopez, Vice President of External Relations and Corporate Communications joins Tony Katz and the Morning News to talk about the big event coming in February. The All-Star game was originally scheduled for 2021 but was delayed until 2024 because of the pandemic. But it was a blessing in disguise that the event was pushed back 3 years because of the additional planning that has entailed. 125,000 to 150,000 are expected to converge into downtown Indianapolis for the weekend. Danny says to not fear the crowds, the city and the police have planned for the event, and it should be safe for all.

