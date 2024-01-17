Despite Long-Term Questions, Siakam Trade Is A Win For Pacers

The Indiana Pacers made a big move on Wednesday, sending away 3 first round selections as well as Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora in exchange for Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

The move had long been rumored, and despite Siakam’s immense talent, there are concerns about his long-term future in Indy. Siakam is a free agent at the end of the season and had expressed interesting in exploring his options. He is also about to be 30. If the Pacers send all that compensation away, and only get a rental out of it, it will hurt.

Siakam has, however, reportedly shown interest in signing a long-term deal with Indiana, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The price tag for the trade might seem a little high at first. If, however, the Pacers can sign him to an extension, this will go down as a major win. The Pacers managed to keep Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker and Buddy Hield, and are still getting a bona fide star alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

Will the Pacers manage to sign Siakam to an extension? Who knows. For now, this is a big day for the Pacers, and shows that they are ready to try and take the next step.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Tony East of SI and Locked On Pacers joined and gave his initial reaction to the Siakam trade.

“Eventually they were going to have to do something like this, right? They need the second talent next to Tyrese Haliburton, and they really need size. The timing is funny because one of the teams that could properly expose the Pacers size, the Utah Jazz, just kicked their butt 2 days ago! 27-point win for Utah, Pacers’ 2nd-biggest loss of the season, they’ve needed forward depth bad and for awhile on both ends, and now they have it. They’ve got a guy who can create his own shot regardless of if Haliburton’s on the floor, they’ve got a guy who can finish plays next to Haliburton and without him. They’ve got a mega-talent, right, a two-time All-NBA player, and sure there’s some contract stuff to work through, but I think it’s absolutely a trade the Pacers were going to have to make at some point, so to do it now and keep all of their young guys in house, I think that is a pretty good deal for them.”

John also spoke to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, who gave his reaction the big move.

“It’s a huge deal, and I mean obviously they were able to do it without getting rid of something massive. Obviously, the story going around was that they were not going to part with Bennedict Mathurin, they were not going to part with Jarace Walker, still believe in both of those young guys…and they managed to do it! There’s still going to be concern that if you don’t resign him that it can end up being rental, but the guy that you moved that’s kind of your top-line player in this in Bruce Brown kind of could of been a rental anyway, I mean they had him on a team option going into next year and they might have declined that…I think it’s a great move and I think they obviously have a good chance of resigning him.”

