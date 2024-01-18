Seymour Police Find 2 Unresponsive Inside Vehicle, Teenager Dead

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — The Seymour Police Department found one young adult and one teenager unresponsive in a car Tuesday morning, with the teenager pronounced dead on the scene.
The adult was 18-year-old Kelli Randon, who is alive according to Seymour Police Department social media, but her condition is unknown. The teenager was 16-year-old Pascual Felipe-Miguel. Both individuals are Seymour residents.
According to a news release, Seymour PD found the two in a vehicle near the 1000 block of Shields Avenue outside the Seymour Country Club. Officers called EMS and the Seymour Fire Department to the scene, with Randon sent to the Schneck Medical Center for treatment. Felipe-Miguel’s body was sent to the morgue, where it underwent an autopsy.
Investigators believed that carbon monoxide poisoning may be a contributing factor as the vehicle is still being examined. The investigation is ongoing as investigators await toxicology results.
