How Will Pascal Siakam Look With Pacers?

The first big domino to fall as the NBA Trade Deadline nears involved the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors.

In the recent weeks, the Pacers had reportedly identified Siakam as the top player on the board they wanted to acquire. Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan and President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard were able to acquire the two-time All-NBA player.

Siakam’s resume is a length one as he enters the halfway point of his eighth season:

NBA Champion (2019)

2x NBA All-Star (2020 and 2023)

All-NBA Second Team (2020)

All-NBA Third Team (2022)

NBA Most Improved Player (2019)

The 29 year-old forward was drafted out of New Mexico State in 2016 by Toronto with the 27th pick. He’s currently averaging 22.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 4.9 assist per game. His shooting splits are 52.2% from the field, 21.7% from three-point range, and 75.8% from the foul line.

For his career, he’s shot 32.7% from three-point range with his best season coming in ’18-’19 when he shot 36.9%. The good thing is that playing with Tyrese Haliburton will help the veteran see more open shots.

“He’s going to spoon feed Pascal Siakam the best looks he’s had since the NBA Finals run that had Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry on that roster. Siakam wasn’t fully developed yet as far as the player he is today. I would not be stunned at all if we see Pascal Siakam come here once Tyrese Haliburton is back in the lineup and puts up 25 points per game, seven rebounds per game, and five assists per game. He feels like the ideal fit here and one of their best wing defenders right off the bat too.” Evan Sidery on Query & Company Wednesday.

Other topics that Sidery touched on during his conversation with Jake Query and Jimmy Cook were:

The different contract extensions Indiana can offer Pascal Siakam

Explains why he is a perfect fit for the Pacers

Debates if the Pacers are done making moves

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Evan Sidery, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

The post How Will Pascal Siakam Look With Pacers? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

How Will Pascal Siakam Look With Pacers? was originally published on 1075thefan.com