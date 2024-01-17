Rick Carlisle: Mum on Trade Rumors, Offers Haliburton Injury Update

The Pacers and Pascal Siakam rumors are getting hot and heavy with The Athletic’s Shams Charania adding credence and potential package details being discussed between the two teams. The Pacers remain on their west coast road trip and head coach Rick Carlisle joined us for his weekly conversation. While he wouldn’t dive into trade speculation he offered some insight into the team and why other players are intrigued by the upstart squad as well as offered an injury update on Tyrese Haliburton.

One thing I’ll say about all the conversation, whether they be about trades or the ascension of our team, is that we have an exciting thing going. High-level players around the NBA are talking about playing with Tyrese Haliburton, with the players and that’s something to get real excited about. – Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on trade rumors with the team

When it comes to All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and his recovery from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Carlisle said he’s making progress ahead of being re-evaluated.

All things considered when the injury happened a week ago the news was very good initially. Through the first week plus, a lot of positive signs. – Carlisle on Haliburton’s recovery process

