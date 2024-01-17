Jim Irsay found unresponsive, blue during suspected overdose in December, TMZ reports

The Carmel Police Department responded to a call back in December at Jim Irsay’s home, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, as they describe it, in his bed unresponsive, cold to the touch and gasping for air. With a “blue skin tone”.
Tony continues:
If this is indeed true, the Irsay family is going to have a lot to answer for… I think I’m understating it at that moment. If this is not true, well then how in the world does the story get posted? The idea that there were documents from the Carmel police department obtained by TMZ. What are these documents? And is there anyone from the Carmel police department, who is clearly listening to this show right now, who can confirm such a thing?
Listen to the full discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
UPDATE: IMPD Has Found Missing Twin Baby Girls
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified