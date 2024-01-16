Governor Holcomb Issues Executive Order To Expedite Propane Transportation

STATEWIDE–Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order removing work-hour restrictions for propane drivers on Monday.

Many drivers who operate commercial vehicles, such as semi-trucks, are limited in the number of hours they can work on any given day. Holcomb’s order allows them to not have any hours restrictions.

Holcomb says he signed the order because the extraordinarily cold weather has caused the state to experience a significant increase in demand for propane gas. Approximately 500,000 Hoosiers rely on propane gas to heat their homes, businesses, schools, and public buildings.

Holcomb said that local distributors are beginning to face shortages. There are also fewer drivers than needed, and existing drivers have to travel longer distances for propane.

The executive order runs until January 25.

If you depend on propane for heat and you’re running low, first call your propane supplier to see if they can provide an emergency refill. Turn on faucets to drip so that your pipes don’t freeze. Try to make up for your heating system by layering warm clothing and using electric heaters but take precautions to make sure you’re using the portable heaters safely.