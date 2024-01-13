Massive Fire Destroys Metal Recycler in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Flames and smoke could be seen for miles in southern Johnson County Friday evening.
The call was around 5:30. Firefighters had to go to the Group Metal Recycling Facility in Edinburgh. They didn’t need much help to find the place as they followed the massive plume of smoke floating into the air.
It took firefighters two hours to get the fire out because oil and propane tanks were inside, making it difficult to control. That’s why Edinburgh firefighters had to call in other nearby departments to come help out with putting it out.
The building was destroyed. There was also no one inside the building at the time of the fire. No word yet on how it may have started.
