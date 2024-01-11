Christie Decides To Throw In The Towel And Drop Out Of The Race

It’s official. Chris Christie has decided to stick a fork in it, his spite-fueled campaign is done.

The former New Jersey governor ended his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Wednesday after failing to gain momentum for a campaign that was focused on bringing frontrunner Donald Trump down.

Christie’s exit from the race comes as Republican voters will make their first selections in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, followed by the New Hampshire primary eight days later.

“It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination,” he said. “I want to promise you this, I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again and that’s more important than my own personal ambition.”

Trump holds a big lead in the contest to be the party’s nominee against President Joe Biden in November’s election, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. The poll put him at 49% ahead of former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley at 12% and Florida governor Ron DeSantis at 11%.

In a hot mic moment before making his announcement at a town hall event, Christie was caught throwing shade at Nikki Haley.

“She’s going to get smoked. You and I both know this. She’s not up to this,” he said.

Christie is probably not wrong and he’s not the only one thinking Haley doesn’t stand a chance. Trump said Christie made a “very truthful statement” about Haley while DeSantis posted on X that he agreed with him.