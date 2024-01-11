Why in the world did Hunter Biden Show up at that Oversight Committee meeting yesterday?

Tony Katz has been wondering out loud what the ‘win’ was for Hunter by making a bizarre appearance and disappearance from the Oversight Committee meeting determining whether or not he should be found in contempt of Congress.

It was the weirdest thing in the world. It’s the story you need to hear, and then grab your popcorn.

I’m more interested in what happens now. Hunter Biden defied a Congressional subpoena, now he’s going to be held in contempt, and that’s what the vote is. If Democrats vote no, what they’re saying is, “you are allowed to defy a congressional subpoena.” Democrats will answer that by saying, “Well these weren’t serious charges, but when we bring a subpoena then it’s serious. That’s going to be their argument. It’s going to be on the lines of Republicans, and a threat to democracy, which is a very violent series of statements that will only lead the country to disaster, they don’t care.

