The Hunter Clown Show

The theatrics of 2024 have begun early with Hunter Biden making a surprise appearance yesterday at an Oversight Committee meeting determining whether or not he should be found in contempt of Congress. “You’re the epitome of white privilege, coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed,” South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said to Biden. “What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here,”

When Marjorie Taylor Green spoke, Hunter got up and left:

This is all a result of Hunter defying an earlier Congressional subpoena in December. Hunter held a presser that day outside the closed session about him decrying “MAGA” Republicans for impugning his character.

Tony recoils at the idea that Hunter has a character to impugn:

For the record, you do not have a character that can be impugned. You have no character… But none of that changes the fact that you traded on the family name Hunter Biden, you took money from Ukraine and China, you have no skillset whatsoever, you have friends who bought your artwork so they could have access to the President, which is the story of your adult life, and your character, which by the way doesn’t exist, should be impugned when you forget about your own daughter.

