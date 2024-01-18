Air Travel Stinks

Does anyone trust airline travel right now? Do you trust the pilots? You take a look at the level of “wokeness” that has come in medicine, and has come in law, why wouldn’t it affect things like this? ~ Tony Katz 1-11-24

Elon Musk says DEI makes airlines ‘less safe.’ (nbcnews.com)

Tony Katz played the following disturbing interaction between a pilot and air traffic control on Tony Katz Today.

Libs of TikTok on Instagram: “Holy smokes this is terrifying. Female Air traffic controller argues with a pilot who’s been flying for 15 years about a landing and says she “googled it” so she’s right and knows best.

