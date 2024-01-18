Listen Live
Air Travel Stinks

It is a terrible experience and has been made terrible by the nature of the airlines to think that "less is more."

Published on January 18, 2024

Does anyone trust airline travel right now? Do you trust the pilots? You take a look at the level of “wokeness” that has come in medicine, and has come in law, why wouldn’t it affect things like this? ~ Tony Katz 1-11-24

Elon Musk says DEI makes airlines ‘less safe.’ (nbcnews.com)

Tony Katz played the following disturbing interaction between a pilot and air traffic control on Tony Katz Today. 

Libs of TikTok on Instagram: “Holy smokes this is terrifying. Female Air traffic controller argues with a pilot who’s been flying for 15 years about a landing and says she “googled it” so she’s right and knows best.

 

Listen to the discussion here:

Listen to the show in entirety here:

Archived episodes here:

