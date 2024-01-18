Air Travel Stinks

Does anyone trust airline travel right now? Do you trust the pilots? You take a look at the level of “wokeness” that has come in medicine, and has come in law, why wouldn’t it affect things like this? ~ Tony Katz 1-11-24
Elon Musk says DEI makes airlines ‘less safe.’ (nbcnews.com)
Tony Katz played the following disturbing interaction between a pilot and air traffic control on Tony Katz Today.
Libs of TikTok on Instagram: “Holy smokes this is terrifying. Female Air traffic controller argues with a pilot who’s been flying for 15 years about a landing and says she “googled it” so she’s right and knows best.
Listen to the discussion here:
Listen to the show in entirety here:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
UPDATE: IMPD Has Found Missing Twin Baby Girls