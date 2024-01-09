Fani Willis Accused of Being Romantically Involved With Prosecutor

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been accused of being engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Nathan Wade, who she hired to work on former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia.

In a new court filing obtained by Atlanta News First, Michael Roman and his attorney Ashleigh Merchant accuse Willis of having a “personal, romantic relationship” with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Roman, who is a former Trump campaign staffer and a co-defendant in Trump’s RICO case, also claims Willis and Wade benefited financially from the alleged relationship.

In the 127-page public court document, it says that Wade received over $600,000 as a special prosecutor aiding her office’s extensive investigation into Trump. The document also says that the funds Wade received were used for extravagant vacations with Willis. They reportedly traveled together to Napa valley and Florida. They also went on two Caribbean cruises.

The court document goes on to claim the relationship began before Wade was appointed to the case. Roman and his attorney claim Willis also failed to get county approval to appoint Wade as a special prosecutor.

Ashleigh Merchant, Roman’s attorney, stated that the “motion is not filed lightly. Nor is it being filed without considerable forethought, research, or investigation.