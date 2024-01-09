Listen Live
Michelle is Running for President

It's crazy to say otherwise

Published on January 9, 2024

Did we not know this? It’s not clear to you that Michelle Obama is running for President? How is it not clear to you? Of course, she’s running. It’s crazy to say otherwise.

Tony ended his show today with this ominous prediction. Hear how he believes it will go down:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

