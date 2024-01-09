Michelle is Running for President

Did we not know this? It’s not clear to you that Michelle Obama is running for President? How is it not clear to you? Of course, she’s running. It’s crazy to say otherwise.
Tony ended his show today with this ominous prediction. Hear how he believes it will go down:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy