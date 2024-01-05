Listen Live
Local News

25-Year-Old Man Dies in Crash of Pickup, Garbage Truck on State Road 39

Published on January 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A pickup driver died in a Friday morning crash with a garbage truck on a State Road 39 intersection, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Road 39 and County Road 500 North. That’s in a rural area about 3 miles south of the town of Lizton.

Due to the crash, the intersection was closed for three hours, according to a Facebook post.

According to a news release, the crash was between a Chevrolet pickup and a garbage truck. For an unknown reason, the pickup driver did not obey a stop sign and hit the other vehicle.

The pickup driver was identified as a 25-year-old man from North Salem. He died at the crash scene. Police did not immediately release the man’s name.

The garbage truck driver was sent to a local hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 317-745-6269.

Lizton is about a 35-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close