Mexico is a Risky Country

The border is the biggest story in America. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, from Indiana’s 5th district, visited the southern border recently with Speaker Johnson. What shocked her most is that 40% of illegal aliens don’t even claim asylum. Most are just handed a piece a paper and let into the United States. We need enforcement of our laws, but Border Patrol is not stopping these people, because they are overwhelmed, according to Representative Spartz.

Some believe that stricter enforcement of traffic, like trains into our country will hurt trade, but Spartz believes that’s the risk these companies take when doing business with Mexico. When Tony Katz asked if she felt Mexico was a “risky country” she replied:

If you have a country run by cartels, you don’t think it’s a risky country?

