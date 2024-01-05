Listen Live
WATCH: Hammer & Friends Colts, IU, & NCAA National Championship Betting Picks!

Published on January 4, 2024

It’s 2024 and National Championship Week!

Let’s ring in this new year by winning so much money we can be above the law!

Last week Scott had a huge winning weekend going 4-1. He has been rolling the last few weeks going 10-4-1 the last 3 weeks. He has been a walking flame thrower! He’s on a total heater and you NEVER walk away from a heater!

Meanwhile, Hammer received a heartbreaking PUSH from the Colts last week after they were leading the entire game until the final seconds. That being said, it wasn’t a bad week for JH!

As for our professional handicapper David Stephanoff, he has a few FREE picks on the Colts game as well as the IU basketball game! Check out his video below!

Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott. With the exception of Week Zero of college football, the guys pick five games every week!

Hammer:
42-45-6
10-8 “Best Bet
Scott:
48-42-3
11-7 “Best Bet

Here are the plays this week from the guys!

Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

