WATCH: Hammer & Friends Colts, IU, & NCAA National Championship Betting Picks!

It’s 2024 and National Championship Week!

Let’s ring in this new year by winning so much money we can be above the law!

Last week Scott had a huge winning weekend going 4-1. He has been rolling the last few weeks going 10-4-1 the last 3 weeks. He has been a walking flame thrower! He’s on a total heater and you NEVER walk away from a heater!

Meanwhile, Hammer received a heartbreaking PUSH from the Colts last week after they were leading the entire game until the final seconds. That being said, it wasn’t a bad week for JH!

As for our professional handicapper David Stephanoff, he has a few FREE picks on the Colts game as well as the IU basketball game! Check out his video below!

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott. With the exception of Week Zero of college football, the guys pick five games every week!

Hammer: 42-45-6 10-8 “Best Bet” Scott: 48-42-3 11-7 “Best Bet” Here are the plays this week from the guys! Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show” Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel The Hammer and Nigel Show 3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC