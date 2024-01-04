Nikki Haley’s Real Problem

Nikki Haley was questioned recently “What caused the Civil War?” The fact that she failed to say slavery was the cause was immediately met with outrage and mockery:

But Nikki is not dumb. Why is she having difficulty answering basic questions? This is not the first time she has sputtered when confronted. (below)

Tony Katz has a more concerning analysis of Haley.

I believe in those moments where she finds herself unsure of herself, she’s searching for the answer that you want to hear, that I want to hear. That’s a very, very politician move. And it’s everything in this phase of America we don’t want. We want an answer, not the answer you think we want to hear, we want an answer.

Listen to the discussion here:

Listen to the show in entirety here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

The program is fast-paced, upbeat, funny, thoughtful and topical.