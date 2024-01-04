Christie Says Nikki Haley Would ‘Eat Glass’ To Be Trump’s VP

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie claimed that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s associate told him that she would “eat glass” to be picked as Trump’s vice president if the GOP frontrunner secures the Republican nomination.
Christie said this during his appearance on “The View” on Wednesday. It came as a response to “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asking him why he wouldn’t put his full weight behind Haley.
“Give DeSantis credit for this,” Christie said. “He said he would not take vice president under Trump under any circumstances. I’ve said I wouldn’t take vice president under Trump. Nikki Haley won’t say it.”
“And I talked to a politician in South Carolina this weekend who knows her really well, and I said am I reading this wrong? And he said to me, ‘Governor, she would eat glass to get the vice-presidential nomination under Trump.’ That’s how ambitious she is,” said Christie.
“The View” co-host Joy Behar also noted that presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis said they would pardon Trump and asked him if he would do the same.
“No, no, no, no,” said Christie.
“It’d be really the easiest pardon decision I would ever have to make as president,” Christie said. “You don’t accept responsibility? Too bad. Go to jail.”
