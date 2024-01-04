Of course Bill Clinton was on the list, and Epstein didn’t kill himself

The Epstein list of names is being released and there are no surprises. But Tony Katz wonders where Bill Gates’ name is? Clinton is no surprise. Prince Andrew is no surprise. And Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. That’s not conspiratorial, that’s the baseline for whether or not somebody is a rational person explains Tony Katz on his first day back from holiday.

What does this all mean? Where they just on the plane, or did they go to the island? Tony bottom lines it:

I don’t care if they’re Republicans or Democrats, or you want to vote for them. If they saw the girls on the island, I want them in jail.

Listen to the discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM