Lead Attorney of Greenwood Park Mall Lawsuit Talks Charges Against Simon Property

A lawsuit has been filed against Simon Malls and Allied Universal in regard to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting in 2022.

The suit was filed Tuesday by a family that had two daughters at the mall when a man opened fired in the food court on July 17th, 2022. One of the girls was shot and suffered a critical injury.

Greg Laker, with Cohen & Malad, LLP is the lead attorney representing the victim’s family. Laker joined the show to discuss the charges filed against Simon Property Group and the contracted security company at the Greenwood Park Mall.

In addition to financial compensation for the victim’s family, Laker says they want to see real security measures take place within Simon’s businesses across the state.

“What we hope is, look with the technology industry changing so fast…there are lots of things that Simon can do to hopefully prevent other mass shootings at their malls. We scratch our head that Simon — who is located here, has their control center for security here in Indianapolis, have had four shootings in malls within the last year.”