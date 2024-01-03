Study: Dogs Six Times More Likely To Develop Cancer Living With Smokers

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue veterinarian Deborah Knapp and a team of researchers recently conducted a study of 120 Scottish terriers over a three-year period.

Their paper, published in “The Veterinary Journal,” revealed that dogs exposed to cigarette smoke were six times more likely to develop bladder cancer. Scottish Terriers are known for developing bladder cancer at a higher rate than other dog breeds. In fact, a Scottish Terrier is 20 times more likely to develop cancer in their bladder than most other dogs.

Knapp and her team kept track of the health, environment, food, activity, and locations as well as other factors that could determine risk for cancer. The study was conducted with the goal of finding ways to prevent the cancer from developing but also so see what factors could affect the development of cancer in dogs as well as humans. The press release states that studying dog behaviors can be relevant to humans as well since both species often share the same food, bedding, housing, and atmosphere.

The study noted that when a dog is exposed to tobacco smoke, either breathing it in or licking clothes saturated with the scent, the chemicals enter the animals body and are processed through the dogs urine. This can lead to cancer developing in the dogs urinary tract.

The study notes that some dogs that were around smokers did not develop cancer, while others that were around non-smokers still did develop cancer. A pattern that is notable in humans as only half of human bladder cancer is due to smoking. However, the pattern was notable enough that Scottish Terrier’s living with smokers were still six times more likely to develop bladder cancer.

The release ends with tips on how dog owners can better protect their dogs from developing the illness. If quitting smoking is out of the equation than smokers should smoke outside and away from their animals. If you’ve been smoking all day or in a smokey environment, consider changing clothes before snuggling up to your furry friend.