IMPD: Homeowner Cleared for Killing Intruder

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed by a homeowner who says the man was trying to break into his home. Indianapolis Metro Police say the killing happened on the east side of Indianapolis near 38th and Post Road.

Tuesday night, before 7:00. Officers responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Marseille Road following reports of a burglary. Police say it appears the homeowner and the suspect shot at each other right before the suspect was shot and killed.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Damon Lamar Swanigan Jr.

The homeowner was detained at the scene, but the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office later declined to file charges.