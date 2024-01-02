Harvard President Resigns Following Criticism

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University President Claudine Gay has resigned after just six months on the job.

The Boston Globe and other media recently reported that her decision was announced following criticism of the university’s response to the October 7th Hamas attack in Israel, her controversial testimony on Capitol Hill regarding campus anti-Semitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her academic writing.

Some lawmakers, including New York Republican Elise Stefanik, are celebrating Gay’s resignation.

Stefanik said the resignation was “long overdue.” She also suggested that she would not stop pressing for more resignations, including from members of the Harvard Corporation board.

Gay’s tenure as president is the shortest in Harvard’s history.