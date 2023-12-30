Fort Wayne Officer-Involved Shooting Injures 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man is in the hospital and police are investigating after a standoff ended in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.
Fort Wayne Police first noticed a suspicious car near Calhoun and 4th streets early Saturday morning. But, before they could talk to the driver, they claim he sped away.
Eventually, he stopped at the Wells Street roundabout. That’s when police say the driver revealed that he had a gun, and he would not get out of the car. Thus, a nearly five-hour standoff commenced.
Negotiators and other law enforcement officials joined officers in trying to talk to the driver, who did eventually get out of his car, though they note that he was still armed.
He was shot at the scene and then taken to the hospital. Police have not yet provided an update on his condition.
The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on a standard administrative leave.
