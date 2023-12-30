Police Catch Suspect in Shooting, Assault Case

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Months after they say he attacked an elderly couple in Shelby County, police have arrested Devon Parrish.
Shelbyville Police believe Parrish shot and beat an elderly man, and also assaulted an elderly woman, in August of this year. They think he was trying to burgle their home – along with an accomplice – at the time of the attacks.
But, before he could be arrested for this crime, he got away. Multiple law enforcement agencies began working together in an effort to find him, and they even asked for the public’s help.
Now, the man is sitting at the Shelby County Jail. He is facing multiple felony charges, including Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Armed Robbery.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting
-
Man Found Alive After Nearly A Week Pinned In Crashed Pick-Up In Portage