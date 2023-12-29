WATCH: Hammer & Friends NFL Week 17 + NCAA Semifinal Picks!

It’s almost 2024! Let’s end the year in style by winning some bets.

It’s Week 17 of the NFL, we have BIG college bowl games and even some hoops!

Last week Scott had ANOTHER big winning weekend going 3-2. He has been rolling the last few weeks going 6-3-1 the last 2 weeks. He is finishing 2023 strong!

Meanwhile, Hammer has been riding the struggle bus the last 2 weeks after rocking a winning record all season long. College bowl games have NOT been kind so far to Mr. Hammer.

“Nowhere to go but up! LFG!” -Hammer (After 6 shots of bourbon last night)

As for college hoops, our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has a few FREE picks and a bowl game pick for you as well. Check out his video below!

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:

Hammer: 39-44-5 10-7 “Best Bet” Scott: 44-41-3 10-7 “Best Bet” Here are the plays this week from the guys Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”