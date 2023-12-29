WATCH: Hammer & Friends NFL Week 17 + NCAA Semifinal Picks!

It’s almost 2024! Let’s end the year in style by winning some bets.
It’s Week 17 of the NFL, we have BIG college bowl games and even some hoops!
Last week Scott had ANOTHER big winning weekend going 3-2. He has been rolling the last few weeks going 6-3-1 the last 2 weeks. He is finishing 2023 strong!
Meanwhile, Hammer has been riding the struggle bus the last 2 weeks after rocking a winning record all season long. College bowl games have NOT been kind so far to Mr. Hammer.
“Nowhere to go but up! LFG!” -Hammer (After 6 shots of bourbon last night)
As for college hoops, our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has a few FREE picks and a bowl game pick for you as well. Check out his video below!
Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
