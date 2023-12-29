Border Breakdown!

Randy Clark, who covers the border for Breitbart News, joined the Hammer & Nigel show to talk about the ongoing crisis at our southern border. Clark, who actually lives in Eagle Pass says, “we’ve never had anything like this”.

There are very few border patrol agents who are willing to work 32 1/2 years like I did. Most if you ask them “when are you eligible to retire?” They are counting days, and then some of the younger agents are deciding that they are so new to the outfit, they are just going to go back to their old jobs.

Even more alarming, Clark believes that crisis will get worse as the immigrants expect the open border to close with a new President.

