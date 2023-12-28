The Poison Ivies

The so-called elite colleges aren’t so elite after all. U Penn’s Liz Magill has resigned, and there are calls for Harvard’s Claudine Gay to go as well (above). Tony Kinnett joins the Hammer & Nigell show to discuss the current sad state of affairs of our institutions of lower learning. He also gives an update regarding Butler University (below).

