The Poison Ivies

The so-called elite colleges aren’t so elite after all. U Penn’s Liz Magill has resigned, and there are calls for Harvard’s Claudine Gay to go as well (above). Tony Kinnett joins the Hammer & Nigell show to discuss the current sad state of affairs of our institutions of lower learning. He also gives an update regarding Butler University (below).
Listen to the discussion here:
Listen to the show in its entirety here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
16 Christmas Songs That Don't Mention The Word Christmas
-
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting
-
Gun Falls Out of First Grader's Backpack at Brownsburg School
-
Kendall And Casey