The Poison Ivies

Tony Kinnett joins the Hammer & Nigel show to talk about the sad state of lower learning

Published on December 27, 2023

The so-called elite colleges aren’t so elite after all.  U Penn’s Liz Magill has resigned, and there are calls for Harvard’s Claudine Gay to go as well (above). Tony Kinnett joins the Hammer & Nigell show to discuss the current sad state of affairs of our institutions of lower learning. He also gives an update regarding Butler University (below).

Listen to the discussion here:

Listen to the show in its entirety here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

