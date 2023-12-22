Masculinity is Attractive

The future may not be all doomed after all. The above Zoomer was floored the other day when her date, who she described as a “Guy’s guy”, insisted on paying for everything on their date. Cynics will say that she just liked that he paid, but Tony Katz insists it’s more than that.

It is about the idea of Men being able to say, “I got this, I got you, I’ll take care of this, I can take care of this. I want to take care of this.” That is powerful, and yes, it is attractive.

