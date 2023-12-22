Accused Arsonist In Anderson Says He Was Targeting Child Molesters

ANDERSON, Ind. — An accused serial arsonist in Anderson has been caught.
According to court documents, Adam Kinnard originally denied setting any of the fires when he was detained. He was seen walking out from behind a home right before a fire was spotted in the garage.
Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully engulfed.
Fires had been reported on the front porch of a home, a shed, and an RV in the area as well where Kinnard was detained on Tuesday.
Police searched him and found two BIC lighters and one butane lighter on him, which he claimed were for smoking. He didn’t have any cigarettes on him at the time.
As police moved in to arrest Kinnard, he resisted slightly and while they were cuffing him on the ground, Kinnard shouted that he set the fires because he was targeting child molesters.
Court documents say several of the homes in the area where the fires were reported are where registered sex offenders live.
Kinnard is charged with felony arson.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
16 Christmas Songs That Don't Mention The Word Christmas