Accused Arsonist In Anderson Says He Was Targeting Child Molesters

ANDERSON, Ind. — An accused serial arsonist in Anderson has been caught.

According to court documents, Adam Kinnard originally denied setting any of the fires when he was detained. He was seen walking out from behind a home right before a fire was spotted in the garage.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully engulfed.

Fires had been reported on the front porch of a home, a shed, and an RV in the area as well where Kinnard was detained on Tuesday.

Police searched him and found two BIC lighters and one butane lighter on him, which he claimed were for smoking. He didn’t have any cigarettes on him at the time.

As police moved in to arrest Kinnard, he resisted slightly and while they were cuffing him on the ground, Kinnard shouted that he set the fires because he was targeting child molesters.

Court documents say several of the homes in the area where the fires were reported are where registered sex offenders live.

Kinnard is charged with felony arson.