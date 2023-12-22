Lawmaker Proposes Eliminating Credit Card Fees For Government Services

STATEHOUSE — You go to the BMV to update your driver’s license or renew your registration. You pay with a credit card and you get slapped with an extra fee for the convenience of paying with plastic.

It’s something that has been around for a long time, but with paying with plastic more of the preferred method of payment by Hoosiers nowadays, one state lawmaker says it’s time to get rid of those fees.

State Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) plans to bring forth legislation in the upcoming session that would eliminate credit card convenience fees that you pay when you pay for government services.

“If taxpayers fund government services in the first place, why do they have to be double-charged to fund the services that they funded in the first place using their tax dollars?” Qaddoura said to WISH-TV.

He pulled state data that shows when you use a credit card to pay for something, like everywhere else, you pay a fee for doing that. If you pay cash, you don’t pay that fee. But, he said that data shows instead of absorbing the cost of using credit cards for transactions at places like the BMV, the state is passing those costs onto taxpayers.

“From a policy perspective it’s the right thing,” Qaddoura said of his bill. “From a fiscal perspective, it is a reduction of burden on our taxpayers who are already funding government services.”

If the bill becomes law, credit card companies would still charge a fee every time Hoosiers use a credit card to pay for government services. The difference would be that the state would end up paying that fee with taxpayer money rather than charging a person at the time of the transaction.

Also, if passed, the bill would not take immediate effect. The state and credit card companies operate through contracts and most of those current contracts do not expire until 2027. At the BM, for example, the elimination of credit card fees would save Hoosiers roughly 5-to-7 dollars per transaction.