Colorado to save our democracy by eliminating it

The Colorado Supreme Court said on Tuesday said that former President Donald Trump violated the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” on January 6th, 2021, and thus will be barred from the state’s primary ballot. The 4 judges, in the 4-3 ruling, said that Mr. Trump violated the 14th Amendment when he encouraged the violent demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol. Trump had earlier won similar cases in Michigan and Minnesota, and he will be on the ballot in those states.
