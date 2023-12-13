The Possibility of Hunter Biden Contempt Proceedings

WASHINGTON– House Republicans say they will probably start contempt proceedings against the President’s son. On Wednesday morning, Hunter Biden said outside the Capitol he will only testify in his father’s impeachment inquiry in a public hearing and will not respond to a Republican subpoena about his business dealings.
Republicans say the President benefited from his son’s foreign business dealings and they will vote soon on an impeachment inquiry.
Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky said Hunter Biden does not get to set the terms and the investigation involves public corruption at the highest levels of government.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy