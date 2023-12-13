Chambers: “LEAP is an investment in being ready.”

LEBANON, Ind. — The LEAP District is an investment in being ready. That’s Brad Chambers’s analysis of the controversial economic development project in Boone County.
Chambers is running for governor and was previously the Indiana Commerce Secretary in the Holcomb Administration.
Chambers tells Indy Politics that the controversy over water for the district has certainly been a touchy subject, but he says all signs point to Indiana having an “abundance of water.”
The state is looking into possibly piping in water from the Wabash River around Tippecanoe County to Lebanon to supply the district with enough water to operate.
“LEAP is an investment in being ready,” he said. “Looking at our resources is something I would prioritize as governor. Water is a resource. We happen to have an abundance of water. It is a strategic advantage but is not always in the right location.”
He said just like electricity can be generated hundreds of miles away at a coal plant, sometimes you have to move it through transmission lines. The same thing, he says, applies to other resources like water.
Right now, he says the state is doing the right thing in evaluating whether or not it is “feasible” to move that water. He says water is crucial to economic development and that the state needs to take advantage of having it.
