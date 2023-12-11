Colts to Host Blood Drive at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are holding their 24th Annual “Bleed Blue Blood Drive” at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, December 15th.
The Colts are partnering with Versiti Blood Center with the event beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Donors will receive a limited edition Colts football and be entered to win two sideline passes to their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 31st. People can walk-in or schedule their donation online.
Free parking will be available to all who attend in the Lucas Oil Stadium south lot.
Donors will also get the chance to participate in meet-and-greets with Colts players both past and present as well as cheerleaders and the team’s mascot Blue. There will also be a photo opportunity with the Lombardi Trophy from the Colts Super Bowl XLI win.
Finally, fans can participate in on-field experiences like kicking a field goal and running the 40-yard dash.
People can walk-in or schedule their donation online at versiti.org/bleedblue.
