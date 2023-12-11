Deputy from Miami County Sheriff’s Office Loses Vehicle Control in Pursuit Attempt

MIAMI COUNTY, IND –A crash injured a deputy sergeant on Sunday afternoon. State Police say Miami County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Freeman was driving to catch up with a vehicle for a traffic violation when he lost control of his car and collided with a tree.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. as he was on patrol along County Road 150E near the intersection with County Road 300S. His 2020 Dodge Durango SUV spun into the ditch, crossed a culvert, hit a tree, and came to rest on its driver’s side.

Peru Fire Department firefighters extricated Freeman, and he was flown to Fort Wayne hospital; he sustained severe but non-life-threatening leg injuries and is now in stable condition.