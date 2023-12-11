Deputy from Miami County Sheriff’s Office Loses Vehicle Control in Pursuit Attempt

MIAMI COUNTY, IND –A crash injured a deputy sergeant on Sunday afternoon. State Police say Miami County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Freeman was driving to catch up with a vehicle for a traffic violation when he lost control of his car and collided with a tree.
The accident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. as he was on patrol along County Road 150E near the intersection with County Road 300S. His 2020 Dodge Durango SUV spun into the ditch, crossed a culvert, hit a tree, and came to rest on its driver’s side.
Peru Fire Department firefighters extricated Freeman, and he was flown to Fort Wayne hospital; he sustained severe but non-life-threatening leg injuries and is now in stable condition.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl