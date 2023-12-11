Police: Man and Dog Die in Crash on Sam Jones Expressway

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and his dog have died following a crash on the Sam Jones Expressway on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
The accident happened shortly after 7pm involving a sedan and a van.The adult male driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A dog that was in his vehicle also died at the scene.
Police believe the driver of the sedan was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Both vehicles were driving westbound when the sedan rear-ended the van. Multiple people in the van had complaints of pain following the crash.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl