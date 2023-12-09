Man Killed Near Homeless Encampment, Police Investigating

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the woods near Wheeler Mission Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the shelter on South Westplex Avenue around 5:40 p.m. There, they found an unresponsive man in the woods, by a camp frequented by homeless individuals.
They say the man had clearly been injured by a “sharp object” of some type. After searching the area and interviewing people both Thursday and Friday, officers arrested 42-year-old Craig Pearson for Murder.
Pearson was taken to the Monroe County Jail. While police say he is homeless, they did not give any reasons behind why he might have killed the man.
If you know anything about this, please call Detective Josh Burnworth at 812-339-4477.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl