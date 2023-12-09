Listen Live
Man Killed Near Homeless Encampment, Police Investigating

Published on December 9, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the woods near Wheeler Mission Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the shelter on South Westplex Avenue around 5:40 p.m. There, they found an unresponsive man in the woods, by a camp frequented by homeless individuals.

They say the man had clearly been injured by a “sharp object” of some type. After searching the area and interviewing people both Thursday and Friday, officers arrested 42-year-old Craig Pearson for Murder.

Pearson was taken to the Monroe County Jail. While police say he is homeless, they did not give any reasons behind why he might have killed the man.

If you know anything about this, please call Detective Josh Burnworth at 812-339-4477.

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

