Nonprofit News Organization Free Press Indiana Starts Mirror Indy

INDIANAPOLIS–Free Press Indiana is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit news startups. On Tuesday, it started Mirror Indy, which has 20 staff members providing Indianapolis with news.

“The name ‘Mirror Indy’ is a nod to the past because a lot of people don’t realize that the rearview mirror was actually invented in Indianapolis. It’s not only a nod to the past, but also an eye to the future,” said Ebony Chappel, Market Director of Free Press Indiana.

WIBC and Network Indiana news are both content sharing partners with Free Press Indiana.

“What we’re going to focus on is a mixture of accountability journalism, essential daily news and information. We want to hold those in power accountable and make sure that we are empowering our readers and audience to know that they have a voice when it comes to making Indianapolis the great place that it can be,” said Chappel.

Chappel says some of the biggest issues facing Indianapolis are crime, homelessness, and infrastructure issues.

They have a program called Indy Documenters. In that program, Mirror Indy has trained more than 70 people to cover public meetings. They hope to get that number to 100 by early 2024.

“We train them to find out what’s going on and use that information to help inform our news coverage,” said Chappel.

Mirror Indy is the first newsroom of Free Press Indiana, which is a statewide local news initiative.

“Eventually we will branch out into other markets of the state. In some of our rural communities, we have what we call ‘news deserts’, where there is not a local news presence. We want to make sure they have a voice in the overall news landscape of the state,” said Chappel.

You can find the information at mirrorindy.org and find Mirror Indy on social media. The content is free.

You can hear the full interview with Chappel below.