Neighbors React To Fatal Shooting At Bloomington House Party

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Hoosiers who live near where a shooting happened in Bloomington on Sunday are still processing what happened.

The shooting was at a house along South Park Avenue. 23-year-old Tyriq Bridgwaters was the man who was shot and killed, according to the Monroe County coroner. The neighborhood is known for house parties as it is filled with college-age people who are renting homes near the IU campus.

“We’ve actually lived on this street for about two years, three years, now. Nothing like this has ever happened,” said Pratul Raja, who is one of those people who lives two doors down from the home where the shooting happened.

Raja told WISH-TV that he and his roommates had actually just returned from a night out when they came home to see cop cars parked outside the house

“When we got here we saw cop cars and we assumed it just, like, a party being shut down or something like that,” he said. “But as we got closer we realized the severity of the situation.”

Isaiah Ramos, 21, was arrested later on that same night. Police say he and a group of people he was with were denied entry into the house party because one of them had a handgun visible in the waistband of their pants.

An altercation followed which resulted in Ramos opening fire on a crowd of people inside the house. Bridgewaters was among that group of people and he was fatally wounded.

Raja said his house was hit by some of the gunfire and that he feels lucky they were not at home at the time of the shooting.

“The person that had the party, they’ve had parties all year long,” Raja said. “This isn’t the first time cops have been called. I was definitely surprised about what happened, but the fact that cops showed up to a party, not really.”

For now, Ramos is charged with murder and criminal recklessness.